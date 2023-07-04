OPP lays drug-related charges after vehicle crashes into parked car in Tay Township

Provincial police arrested two individuals accused of fleeing the scene of a collision with a parked vehicle in Tay Township.

Police say the incident happened Tuesday morning on Wycliffe Cove.

Following a major search of the area, including assistance from the OPP K9 unit, police say two suspects were found along with drugs and drug-related paraphernalia.

Police charged a 43-year-old Tay Township woman with failing to comply with demand, impaired driving, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, failing to comply with a release order, and failing to stop after an accident, plus drug-related offences.

A 46-year-old Midland man, who police say was the vehicle's passenger, is charged with drug possession.

Police ask witnesses or anyone with dash cam footage of the collision to contact the authorities at 1-888-310-1122 or via email.