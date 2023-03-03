OPP lay charges in Parry Sound sexual assault investigation involving minors
A person from Parry Sound faces several charges in connection to a sexual assault investigation.
OPP’s West Parry Sound Crime Unit began an investigation on Feb. 15 following a complaint.
During the investigation, police were made aware of two more alleged victims with incidents dating back to October 2020.
The accused is charged with five counts of sexual assault, four counts of sexual interference and two counts of luring a person under 16 years of age by means of telecommunication.
Charges also include invitation to sexual touching under 16 years of age and uttering threats.
No court date is set at this time. OPP is not releasing the accused’s name as per the Youth Criminal Justice Act and to protect the identity of the alleged victims.
