BARRIE -- Five months after human remains were found in the township of Southgate, provincial police have identified the victim and say her death is the result of a homicide.

The victim, 29-year-old Monica Chisar of Hamilton, disappeared on July 11, 2018.

Police say she was last seen being dropped off in a parking lot at Barton Street East and Parkdale Avenue North in Hamilton just after midnight.

A father and son discovered the human remains on Dec. 24, 2019, while walking through a wooded area near Highway 6 and Southgate Road 10.

Police have not released the cause of death but say foul play was involved.

Human remains found in Southgate Township on December 24th, 2019 are those of a missing Hamilton woman. Her death has been determined to be the result of homicide. The OPP's Criminal Investigations Branch is hoping your tips will help them solve this case. ^dr pic.twitter.com/6gPKrRfDBi — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) May 12, 2020

Anyone with information is asked to call the dedicated OPP tip line at 1-855-677-4636 or contact Crime Stoppers to leave an anonymous tip.