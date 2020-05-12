BARRIE -- Five months after human remains were found in the township of Southgate, provincial police have identified the victim and say her death is the result of a homicide.

The victim, Monica Chisar of Hamilton, disappeared on July 11, 2018.

Police say the 29-year-old mother was last seen being dropped off in the parking lot of The Beer Store at Barton Street East and Parkdale Avenue North in Hamilton just after midnight.

A father and son discovered the human remains on Dec. 24, 2019, while walking through a wooded area near Highway 6 and Southgate Road 10.

Police haven't commented on the cause of death, but do say foul play was involved.

Detectives are appealing to the public for help, saying even a small tip could crack the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call the dedicated OPP tip line at 1-855-677-4636 or contact Crime Stoppers to leave an anonymous tip.