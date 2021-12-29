OPP kill dog while responding to disturbance at Bracebridge motel

Provincial police say concerns over officers' safety prompted them to shoot and kill a dog while responding to a disturbance in Bracebridge.

Officers were dispatched to a Manitoba Street motel at around 9 p.m. Monday where police say two large, bullmastiff-type dogs attacked them.

Police were able to stop one of the dogs with a conducted energy weapon (CEW). Police shot the second dog after "multiple" attempts to use the CEW failed.

No officers were injured in the confrontation.

A Brockton man faces charges of mischief and causing a disturbance.