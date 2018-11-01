

CTV Barrie





During the first week of November, Ontario Provincial Police will be enforcing a unique crime prevention week called ‘Operation Heat’ with a focus on young people and acts of kindness.

Starting November 4, OPP across the province will hand out ‘positive tickets’ to any youth who displays positive behaviour in their community.

Police will be looking for actions like participating in community activities, picking up trash or merely being kind to others.

The ‘tickets’ are good for a hot beverage at Circle K convenience stores across Ontario.