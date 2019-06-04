

CTV Barrie





Another scam is making the rounds, once again targeting seniors.

Police say a woman in Walkerton received a phone call last week informing her she had won a car and would need to pay to receive her prize.

The woman says she didn’t provide any money or information over the phone. Instead, she told a neighbour about the call who then advised her it was a scam and to contact police.

South Bruce OPP is reminding the public that legitimate lotteries and sweepstakes will never ask for money to release a prize.

They say phone calls stating you’ve won a lottery are always fake and to never share personal information online, over the phone, or with anyone you don’t know.

For more tips, visit their website.