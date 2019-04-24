

CTV Barrie





Huronia West OPP is urging anyone who has been in contact with a man using the online screen name ‘WickKush’ to contact them.

Police say a 33-year-old Springwater Township man has been arrested and charged with multiple child sex offences.

Investigators would like to speak with anyone who has interacted with ‘WickKush’ or ‘boosted.sti18,’ also known as ‘Keith.’

The accused is scheduled to be in court next month.