BARRIE
Barrie

    • OPP investigation underway near Washago

    Members of the Orilia OPP detachment are advising the public of an increased police presence in Washago.

    The advisory was issued on Saturday afternoon just after 2:30 p.m.

    According to OPP, there is an increased police presence on County Rd 169 near Concession Rd D-E south of Washago due to an ongoing investigation.

    OPP says there is no public safety threat and asks all residents to avoid the area.

    Police have yet to provide any additional details.

