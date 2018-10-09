

CTV Barrie





Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after vandals targeted Pitman's Bay Camp in Huntsville.

Police say a family had visited the camp on Sept. 29 to tour the venue for an upcoming event and discovered extensive damage to three different structures.

One building had spray paint on the interior and exterior walls.

Another building had damage to the exterior doors and windows. The culprits also flipped tables, smashed all the plates and shattered a bathroom sink.

The outside hose was also left on and flooded the grounds.

The third building had damage to the door and a glass window.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Huntsville OPP or Crime Stoppers.