Featured
OPP investigating threat allegedly made against prom-after party
CTV Barrie
Published Friday, May 24, 2019 7:50PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, May 24, 2019 8:01PM EDT
The OPP is investigating an alleged threat made against an after-prom party in Wasaga Beach.
Police say more than 1,000 students are expected to attend the party at a campground on Friday evening.
Police are advising parents and students to use extra care.
There will be a significant police presence in the area while officers investigate.