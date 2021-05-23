BARRIE, ONT. -- Police are investigating multiple thefts in Gravenhurst on Friday.

According to OPP, it happened on Friday in the industrial area of George Beard Lane. Two suspects entered a locked compound at Stevenson Plumbing. Police say they entered several vehicles, stealing multiple tools.

OPP say another area business had two boat motors stolen.

While officers will increase their presence in the area, they ask anyone with information to call Bracebridge OPP at 888-310-1122. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by clicking here.