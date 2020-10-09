BARRIE, ONT. -- Provincial police are investigating the death of a nine-year-old child in Kawartha Lakes.

Police say emergency crews responded to a Fenelon Falls address on Thursday morning and transported the child to a local area hospital.

They say the child was later pronounced dead.

Police did not release the details of how the nine-year-old died or anything further regarding the investigation.

There was no word on any arrests or charges.

The OPP asks that anyone with information to help the investigation contact them at 1-888-310-1122 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.