Provincial police are now working to determine the cause of a fire in Springwater Township on Saturday.

Flames broke out at a two-storey building at the Splash Canyon Water Park on Saturday night.

No one was injured.

Fire officials say the resort has been closed for at least 10 years. They say this is the third suspicious incident at the park in the last five years.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to contact the OPP.