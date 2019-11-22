Ontario Provincial Police are investigating what they call the suspicious death of a family dog near Brighton.

OPP say the family left their home on Wednesday, and when they returned a short time later, their Great Dane was dead.

Police say the circumstances are considered suspicious.

#NthldOPP is currently investigating a suspicious death of a family pet in the Wooler Rd area near the town of Brighton. The OPP encourage anyone with information concerning this incident to come forward and speak with police.^rs pic.twitter.com/Fu3aG89hf6 — OPP Central (@OPP_CR) November 22, 2019

No other details surrounding the death have been provided.

They are investigating and asking anyone with information to contact their nearest OPP detachment or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.