Featured
OPP investigating 'suspicious' death of family dog
OPP is investigating the death of this Great Dane near Brighton, ON, on Nov. 20, 2019 (Supplied)
Published Friday, November 22, 2019 12:20PM EST
Last Updated Friday, November 22, 2019 5:50PM EST
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating what they call the suspicious death of a family dog near Brighton.
OPP say the family left their home on Wednesday, and when they returned a short time later, their Great Dane was dead.
Police say the circumstances are considered suspicious.
No other details surrounding the death have been provided.
They are investigating and asking anyone with information to contact their nearest OPP detachment or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.