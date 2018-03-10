Ontario Provincial Police say the death of a 61-year-old woman in Wiarton is now being treated as suspicious.

The woman’s body was discovered at a home on Division Street on Wednesday.

A post-mortem examination was conducted the following day.

The OPP’s Acting Detective Inspector Randy Gaynor is leading the investigation, along with the Bruce Peninsula OPP Crime Unit.

Detectives say they’re still trying to determine the circumstances surrounding her death.

Police remained at the scene of the residence on Saturday.