Huntsville OPP is investigating the sudden death of a 28-year-old woman.

Officers were called to a house on Main Street West for a woman in medical distress on Sunday night. She was taken to hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Police are now investigating the woman’s death with the assistance from the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch and the Community Street Crime Enforcement Unit.

An autopsy is being conducted to confirm exactly how she died.

No one is in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP