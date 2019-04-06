

CTV Barrie





Provincial police are investigating the cause of an early morning structure fire near the Muskoka Airport.

Crews responded to the structure fire on Gravenhurst Parkway shortly before 2:30 a.m Saturday.

The Gravenhurst fire department tweeted crews were dispatched from stations 1 and 2 after receiving multiple 9-1-1 calls.

The structure was engulfed and had collapsed when crews arrived on scene, the fire department said in a tweet.

It took nearly 20 firefighters an hour to get the flames under control.

The cause of the fire is now being investigated by the OPP.

“Currently the Bracebride OPP crime unit assisted by Central Region forensic identification unit are working with Gravenhurst fire to determine a cause,” said Sgt. Jason Folz.