

CTV Barrie





Southern Georgian Bay OPP is looking for two suspects following a string of robberies and break-ins at a car wash in Midland.

Police say the incidents happened in the early morning hours between Sunday and Thursday this week.

The owner of Keep It Clean on Highway 12 and William Street tells CTV News he has surveillance video of someone driving into the steel door of the facility. He says the video shows two people trying to gain access to a safe inside an office but he says they only managed to damage the safe, and no money was obtained.

The first suspect is described as a white man, five-foot-10 to six-foot-two, with a medium build, wearing a hoodie, and running shoes.

The second suspect is described as a white man, five-foot-eight to six-feet tall with a medium build and bald head. He was also wearing a hoodie and running shoes.

Officers are also looking for a dark-coloured, four-door Hyundai Elantra believed to have been used in the alleged crimes.

Police say two other car washes were also broken-into on Thursday morning. It’s not known if the break-ins are related.

Police are continuing to investigate and asking anyone with information to contact the OPP.