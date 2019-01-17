Featured
OPP investigating several break-ins at Collingwood businesses
OPP investigate a break-and-enter at this business in downtown Collingwood, Ont., on Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019 (CTV News/Roger Klein)
Several break and enters have been reported in downtown Collingwood overnight on Thursday.
Police say four businesses were broken into on Hurontario Street between Third and Fourth Streets.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Collingwood OPP or Crime Stoppers to leave an anonymous tip.