    • OPP investigating serious three-vehicle crash in Shelburne

    A van and a transport trailer were two of the three vehicles in a crash in Shelburne Tues., Nov. 22, 2023. (Source: OPP) A van and a transport trailer were two of the three vehicles in a crash in Shelburne Tues., Nov. 22, 2023. (Source: OPP)

    County Road 124 was closed between Highway 89 and Wansborough Way in Shelburne due to a serious collision in the fog.

    Provincial police reported from the scene they were investigating a serious three-vehicle collision between a transport truck, a passenger van and another vehicle at approximately 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

    Police said the extent of the injuries were unknown at that time.

    Additionally, they cautioned drivers to stay off the roads last night due to heavy fog in the area.

    This is a developing story. More details will follow.

