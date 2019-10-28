Featured
OPP investigating serious assault in Midland
An ambulance is shown in a file photo. (CP24)
Published Monday, October 28, 2019 12:24PM EDT
Provincial police are investigating a serious assault that happened in Midland on Sunday morning.
Officers and paramedics showed up to a home on Lescaut Road shortly before 5:30 a.m. and took one person to the hospital with serious injuries.
The investigation is ongoing. Police say this is an isolated incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP or Crime Stoppers.