Provincial police continue to investigate a collision that sent three people to the hospital on Saturday.

Police say the multi-vehicle crash happened on Highway 7 in Kawartha Lakes, east of Oakwood.

They say the three vehicles involved were severely damaged.

One driver was taken to a local hospital and then airlifted to a Toronto area hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the second vehicle was taken to hospital with unknown injuries. A passenger from the third vehicle was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Police closed the highway for several hours for the investigation, which they say is ongoing at this time.