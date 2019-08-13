Featured
OPP investigating multi-vehicle crash that sent three to hospital
CTV Barrie
Published Tuesday, August 13, 2019 11:52AM EDT
Provincial police continue to investigate a collision that sent three people to the hospital on Saturday.
Police say the multi-vehicle crash happened on Highway 7 in Kawartha Lakes, east of Oakwood.
They say the three vehicles involved were severely damaged.
One driver was taken to a local hospital and then airlifted to a Toronto area hospital in critical condition.
The driver of the second vehicle was taken to hospital with unknown injuries. A passenger from the third vehicle was taken to the hospital as a precaution.
Police closed the highway for several hours for the investigation, which they say is ongoing at this time.