Caledon OPP is investigating a homicide after a man was found dead at a house near Bolton.

Police responded to a call at a property on Humber Station Road just before 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

The OPP have identified him as 54-year-old Guiseppe Anthony Colavita.

Police have not revealed how the Toronto man died.

Police say Humber Station Road will remain closed between Healey Road and Mayfield Road for the investigation. Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.