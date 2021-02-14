Advertisement
OPP investigating homicide in Ramara Twp
Published Sunday, February 14, 2021 10:33AM EST Last Updated Sunday, February 14, 2021 11:49AM EST
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a homicide at a home on Monck Road in Ramara Township, Ont., pictured on Sun. Feb. 14, 2021 (Roger Klein/CTV News)
BARRIE, ONT. -- Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a homicide in Ramara Township.
Police have not yet shared any information about the victim or any suspects, nor have they explained the circumstances of the death.
Police are focused on a home along Monck Road, east of Highway 169. An OPP cruiser and crime scene tape remained at the property Sunday morning.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
