OPP investigating homicide in Ramara

Members of the OPP Orillia detachment are investigating a homicide in Ramara on Saturday.

According to police, it happened shortly before 1:00 p.m. at a residence on County Road 169, and when officers arrived at the scene, one person was located deceased inside the home.

According to police, officers located the suspect shortly after, who was a short distance away and took the individual into custody.

Police have identified the deceased as 48-year-old Fabian Crawford of Ramara and have arrested and charged 58-year-old Christopher Scully of Orillia with Second Degree Murder.

OPP says the accused was held for a bail hearing on Sunday at the Ontario Court of Justice in Newmarket and added that the investigation is in its early stages.

Police say residents in the area should expect a large police presence, and there is no threat to public safety.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Orillia OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.