OPP investigating home invasion in Tay Township

OPP from the Southern Georgian Bay detachment are investigating a home invasion in Tay Township on Friday.

According to police, officers received a call just before 10 p.m. for reports of an unlawful entry into a residence near the intersection of Truax Lane and Bannister street on Vasey Road in the village of Waverly, Tay Township.

Police say, according to the family living in the home, three males brandishing firearms allegedly threatened the family at the time of entrance.

All residents were unharmed in the incident, according to police and the suspects left the scene in a dark coloured Dodge Durango vehicle.

The suspects are described as three black males wearing bandanas, and police have not provided any further description.

Police say the suspects could be armed and warn individuals not to approach them if located and instead contact 9-1-1.

Investigators believe this is an isolated incident, and there is no threat to public safety.

Anyone with information or a dashcam or surveillance video is asked to contact the OPP or crime stoppers.