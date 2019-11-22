One man has died in a single-vehicle collision near Creemore on Friday.

Police closed County Road 9 at Concession 6 South to try and determine what caused a van to veer off the road and hit a pole just before one this afternoon.

The traffic reconstruction team is assisting in the investigation.

A 75-year-old man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police have not released the victim's name.