OPP investigating fatal crash near Creemore
OPP investigate a fatal collision near Creemore on Fri., Nov. 22, 2019 (Jim Holmes/CTV News)
Published Friday, November 22, 2019 5:19PM EST
Last Updated Friday, November 22, 2019 5:39PM EST
One man has died in a single-vehicle collision near Creemore on Friday.
Police closed County Road 9 at Concession 6 South to try and determine what caused a van to veer off the road and hit a pole just before one this afternoon.
The traffic reconstruction team is assisting in the investigation.
A 75-year-old man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police have not released the victim's name.