OPP investigating fatal crash in Tiny Township

One man has died after crashing into a tree in Tiny Township Wednesday morning.

Provincial police say the deadly single-vehicle collision happened on Tiny Beaches Road South at Dunsford Lane.

The victim's identity is not being provided at this time. Police say he was the only occupant in the vehicle.

OPP says the area will be closed indefinitely between Concession Road 8 and Durie Street for the investigation.

Motorists are encouraged to find alternate routes to avoid the area.

Police ask anyone with information or dash cam footage of the collision to contact them at 1-888-310-1122.