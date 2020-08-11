BARRIE, ONT. -- One woman has died following a single-vehicle collision on Highway 400 near Port Severn.

Southern Georgian Bay OPP says the woman's car hit a centre rock median while travelling north of Muskoka Road 34 (White's Falls Road) shortly before 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

Investigators are trying to figure out what caused her to collide with the rockface.

More details will be provided as they become available.