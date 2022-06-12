OPP investigating fatal collision in Tiny Township

OPP are investigating what police are calling a serious collision on County Road 6 in Tiny Township on Sun. June 13 (Twitter: @OPP_CR) OPP are investigating what police are calling a serious collision on County Road 6 in Tiny Township on Sun. June 13 (Twitter: @OPP_CR)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Ukraine's leader says his troops keep defying predictions

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said no one knows how long the war in his country will last but that Ukrainian forces are defying expectations by preventing Russian troops from overrunning eastern Ukraine, where the fighting has been fiercest for weeks.

Russia destroys bridge over Ukrainian river, cutting escape route

Russian forces have blown up a bridge linking the embattled Ukrainian city of Sievierodonetsk to another city across the river, cutting off a possible evacuation route for civilians, local officials said on Sunday. Sievierodonetsk has become the epicenter of the battle for control over Ukraine's eastern region of Donbas.

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver