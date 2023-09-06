OPP investigating deadly crash on Highway 12 involving teen motorcyclist, pickup truck

Provincial police are investigating a deadly collision in Ramara Township involving a pickup truck and a motorcycle that killed a 17-year-old from Orillia.

Police say the crash happened Tuesday night around 11:30 on Highway 12 and Ramara Road 46.

The 17-year-old motorcyclist was pronounced dead at a local trauma centre.

The area was closed for several hours for the investigation. It has since reopened.

Police urge anyone with information to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.