OPP investigating deadly collision in Caledon

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a two-vehicle collision in Caledon that killed one driver on Sunday.

Officers and emergency crews responded to the crash involving a pickup truck and car around 7 a.m. at The Gore Road and Healy Road intersection.

The collision caused significant damage to both vehicles and forced the airbags to deploy.

Police have not released the victim's identity. They say the other driver was not injured.

The area was closed for several hours for the investigation. It has since reopened.

Police ask anyone who witnessed the crash or has dash cam footage to contact Caledon OPP at 905-584-2241 or 1-888-310-1122.