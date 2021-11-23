OPP investigating collision involving police cruiser in Essa Township

Barrie, Ont. -

Nottawasaga provincial police are investigating a collision in Essa Township Tuesday morning involving a police cruiser.

Provincial police say the crash between a pickup truck and the police vehicle happened in the area of 20th Sideroad and 10th Line.

They have closed the area to traffic for the investigation.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital as a precaution. Their conditions were not provided.

It's not known at this time if Ontario's Special Investigations Unit will invoke its mandate.

The agency investigates any circumstance involving police that results in injury or death.

