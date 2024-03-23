BARRIE
Barrie

    • OPP investigating break-and-enter theft in Bracebridge

    Suspect pictured in break-and-enter theft in Bracebridge, Ont, on March 23, 2024 (Courtesy: Bracebridge OPP).
    OPP is investigating a break-and-enter theft in Bracebridge.

    According to OPP, on March 17, at 11:45 p.m., a suspect wearing a black balaclava, black gloves, and navy blue sweatpants was seen on video surveillance footage entering a restaurant on Depot Drive through a window.

    Surveillance footage shows the suspect accessing the tills and holding cash, ultimately making off with a small quantity of money.

    Police say following the incident, on March 18, just before 3:00 a.m., an employee arrived to start their work day and noticed the damage.

    The investigation continues, and anyone with information is asked to contact OPP or Crime stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

