OPP investigating break-and-enter theft in Bracebridge

OPP is investigating a break-and-enter theft in Bracebridge.

According to OPP, on March 17, at 11:45 p.m., a suspect wearing a black balaclava, black gloves, and navy blue sweatpants was seen on video surveillance footage entering a restaurant on Depot Drive through a window.

Surveillance footage shows the suspect accessing the tills and holding cash, ultimately making off with a small quantity of money.

Police say following the incident, on March 18, just before 3:00 a.m., an employee arrived to start their work day and noticed the damage.

The investigation continues, and anyone with information is asked to contact OPP or Crime stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.