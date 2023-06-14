OPP investigating alleged 'hate crime' at Midland schools

Investigators with the Southern Georgian Bay OPP detachment are asking for the public's help to identify a suspect allegedly involved in a possible "hate crime" in Midland.

According to provincial police, the suspect posted hateful literature aimed at 'specific segments of society' to the exterior doors at St. Theresa's Catholic High School and Georgian Bay District Secondary School around 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

It has since been removed from both schools.

OPP says the suspect was caught on surveillance and posted an eight-second video on Twitter of an individual wearing a dark hoodie, grey pants and white shoes.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the authorities at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers.