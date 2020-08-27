Advertisement
OPP investigating after shots fired in residential area of The Blue Moutains
Published Thursday, August 27, 2020 7:26PM EDT
BARRIE, ONT. -- Ontario Provincial Police are investigating reports of gunshots in a residential area in The Blue Mountains.
OPP officers say someone fired shots near the cul-de-sac on Lake Drive on Monday evening.
Police say the suspect is a black man, 30 to 40 years old, approximately five-feet-eight-inches tall with a thin build and beard.
They say he was wearing a blue shirt and tan-coloured pants.
No one was injured.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Collingwood/The Blue Mountains OPP at (705) 445-4321 or Crime Stoppers.