BARRIE, ONT. -- Ontario Provincial Police are investigating reports of gunshots in a residential area in The Blue Mountains.

OPP officers say someone fired shots near the cul-de-sac on Lake Drive on Monday evening.

Police say the suspect is a black man, 30 to 40 years old, approximately five-feet-eight-inches tall with a thin build and beard.

They say he was wearing a blue shirt and tan-coloured pants.

No one was injured.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Collingwood/The Blue Mountains OPP at (705) 445-4321 or Crime Stoppers.