BARRIE
Barrie

    • OPP investigating after pedestrian struck in Angus

    An Ontario Provincial Police cruiser is parked at a road closed sign. File Image. (CTV News/Rob Cooper) An Ontario Provincial Police cruiser is parked at a road closed sign. File Image. (CTV News/Rob Cooper)
    Share

    Provincial police are appealing to the public for help with an investigation into a collision involving a pedestrian in Clearview Township over the weekend.

    Huronia West OPP says the pedestrian, who wasn't identified, was struck around 9 Saturday night on 12-13 Sideroad South Sunnidale and Sunnidale-Tosorontio Townline in Angus.

    Police say the driver involved in the collision remained at the scene.

    The pedestrian was injured and taken to the hospital but is in stable condition, OPP confirmed on Monday.

    The crash forced the area between Sideroad 12-13 and McCarthy Drive to be closed for several hours for the investigation.

    Police ask witnesses or anyone with video of the incident, including dash cam footage, to contact the authorities or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    WATCH

    WATCH Have a cough that won't go away? This could be why

    Amid a tough respiratory virus season, many Canadians have developed a lingering cough that they can't seem to shake. One infectious disease specialists explains what's behind the post-viral symptom.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Kitchener

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News