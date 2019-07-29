

The OPP is investigating after two people were found in medical distress at the Orillia waterfront docks.

Orillia Fire Chief Brent Thomas tells CTV News one person was pulled from the water by bystanders on Monday morning. He says the victim was unresponsive but breathing.

Both people were taken to hospital after being treated by paramedics at the scene. They are in stable condition according to the OPP.

There are no other details available at this time.