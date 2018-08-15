

The Canadian Press





SIMCOE, Ont. -- Provincial police say they are investigating a theft of about 30 cheese cakes near Simcoe, Ont.

Police say the desserts were stolen from a food truck between 1 a.m. and 9 a.m. on Saturday.

OPP spokesman Const. Ed Sanchuk says the 30 cakes are worth about $150 all together.

He says there is no suspect information.

Sanchuk says about a month ago, numerous ice cream cones were stolen from a truck in the same neighbourhood, but he says it's not known if the two thefts are related.