BARRIE
Barrie

    • OPP investigates threatening voicemail left for Alliston public school

    Alliston Union Public School in Alliston, Ont. (CTV News) Alliston Union Public School in Alliston, Ont. (CTV News)

    Provincial police investigated a situation at an Alliston elementary school Tuesday morning, prompting a hold-and-secure measure to be implemented.

    OPP confirmed it was investigating a threatening message at Alliston Union Public School.

    A letter sent by the school's principal to parents states office staff received a voicemail that "was threatening in nature and immediately reported it to the Nottawasaga OPP."

    Shortly after the morning bell, the OPP directed staff to initiate a hold-and-secure while it investigated the situation.

    The Simcoe County District School Board noted all students and staff were safe.

    The hold-and-secure was lifted at 11:30 a.m., police said, adding, "There appears to be no threat to public safety."

    "We want you to know that we will always take whatever precautions are necessary to ensure the safety of our students and staff," the letter from the board concluded.

    During a hold and secure, activities resume as usual inside the school, but all exterior doors are locked, and no one is permitted to enter or exit the building.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Canadians make Rafah crossing out of Gaza

    The first group of Canadians has left Gaza amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, the federal government announced Tuesday, vowing work continues to get all citizens out of the region where a dire humanitarian crisis continues to unfold.

    opinion

    opinion Tom Mulcair: Trudeau in a tailspin as his carbon tax blows up

    Justin Trudeau has been juggling the climate change file since he took office. After eight years of twirling, there were just too many parts in the air at the same time, writes former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in a column for CTVNews.ca.

    World wine output to fall to lowest in 60 years

    World wine production is expected to fall to its lowest level in 60 years in 2023 due to poor harvests in the Southern Hemisphere and in some major European producers, the International Organisation of Vine and Wine (OIV) said on Tuesday.

    Atlantic

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Kitchener

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News