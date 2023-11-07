OPP investigates threatening voicemail left for Alliston public school

Provincial police investigated a situation at an Alliston elementary school Tuesday morning, prompting a hold-and-secure measure to be implemented.

OPP confirmed it was investigating a threatening message at Alliston Union Public School.

A letter sent by the school's principal to parents states office staff received a voicemail that "was threatening in nature and immediately reported it to the Nottawasaga OPP."

Shortly after the morning bell, the OPP directed staff to initiate a hold-and-secure while it investigated the situation.

The Simcoe County District School Board noted all students and staff were safe.

The hold-and-secure was lifted at 11:30 a.m., police said, adding, "There appears to be no threat to public safety."

"We want you to know that we will always take whatever precautions are necessary to ensure the safety of our students and staff," the letter from the board concluded.

During a hold and secure, activities resume as usual inside the school, but all exterior doors are locked, and no one is permitted to enter or exit the building.