OPP investigates serious two-vehicle crash in Mono

Barrie, Ont. -

Police are urging witnesses to a serious collision in Mono Township on Saturday morning to come forward.

According to Dufferin OPP, two vehicles crashed around 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of 25 Sideroad and the 3rd Line EHS.

Police say a man and woman in the same vehicle suffered life-threatening injuries.

They say the woman was airlifted by Ornge air ambulance to a Toronto area trauma centre. The man was rushed to a local hospital and later airlifted to a trauma centre in Toronto.

Their conditions are unknown at this time.

The OPP Traffic Collision Investigation team is looking into what caused the collision.

Dufferin OPP encourages anyone who saw the crash or who may have dash cam footage to contact it at 1-888-310-1122.

If anyone saw the crash and would like to speak with victim services, contact Caledon/Dufferin Victim Services at 905-951-3838.