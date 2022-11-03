OPP investigates serious crash on 10th Line in Essa Township

Police say two people were hospitalized following a serious collision in Essa Township.

According to provincial police with the Nottawasaga detachment, the crash involved two vehicles on 10th Line at 10th Sideroad Thursday morning.

Police say paramedics took one individual to a local hospital. A second person was taken to a trauma centre for treatment.

The extent of their injuries is unknown.

Police ask motorists to avoid the area while the investigation into the crash is ongoing.

There was heavy fog in the area Thursday morning, but it's unclear if the weather conditions were a factor in the collision.