OPP investigates serious collision on Highway 10

Police ask witnesses to a serious collision on Highway 10 in Caledon earlier this week to come forward as they continue to investigate what happened to cause the crash that injured several people.

Provincial police say the collision happened just before 6:30 p.m. on Monday on the highway north of Escarpment Side Road.

One of the involved drivers, a 55-year-old from Mono, was critically injured and taken to a trauma centre.

The other drivers sustained minor injuries, police say.

Highway 10 remained closed until 5 a.m. Tuesday for the investigation.

Anyone with information or dash cam footage is encouraged to contact Caledon OPP at 905-584-2241.