OPP investigates serious collision on Highway 10

Highway 10 near Escarpment Side Road in Caledon, Ont. (Source: Google Streetview Maps) Highway 10 near Escarpment Side Road in Caledon, Ont. (Source: Google Streetview Maps)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver