Advertisement
OPP investigates reports of a possible firearm among group in Orillia
Published Monday, June 28, 2021 11:50AM EDT
A provincial police SUV parks at the dock in Orillia, Ont. (FILE IMAGE)
Share:
BARRIE, ONT. -- Police in Orillia said they received reports of a disturbance Sunday at Couchiching Beach Park involving a group of young adults.
According to OPP, witnesses reported one person had a firearm.
Officers flooded the area near the Port of Orillia and said the group scattered when they arrived.
Police searched the area and said no firearm was found.
The situation is under investigation. No charges have been laid to date.
RELATED IMAGES