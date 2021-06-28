BARRIE, ONT. -- Police in Orillia said they received reports of a disturbance Sunday at Couchiching Beach Park involving a group of young adults.

According to OPP, witnesses reported one person had a firearm.

Officers flooded the area near the Port of Orillia and said the group scattered when they arrived.

Police searched the area and said no firearm was found.

The situation is under investigation. No charges have been laid to date.