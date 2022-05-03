OPP investigates mischief at Orillia construction site

Provincial police are investigating mischief at a construction site in Orillia.

Police say they received a report on Tuesday about multiple surfaces in the construction zone that had been spray-painted.

They say among the graffiti, there were two swastikas.

"The Orillia Detachment of the OPP takes all investigations seriously and encourages anyone with information to come forward. All tips will be investigated thoroughly by our officers," stated Inspector Coyer Yateman in the release.

Police ask anyone with information related to this crime to contact the Orillia OPP at 705-326-3536 or 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.