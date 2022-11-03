OPP investigates fatal Wasaga Beach collision

One man is dead following a collision on River Road West in Wasaga Beach.

Police say a single vehicle struck a hydro pole shortly after 8 a.m. The collision knocked the hydro wires down.

The fire chief says the vehicle's front end had significant damage, and firefighters had to extricate the driver because the doors were wedged shut.

The fire chief said the driver was the only person in the vehicle.

Firefighters and paramedics took turns attempting lifesaving efforts, but the 68-year-old man from Wasaga Beach did not survive.

Police closed the road between Fernbrook Road and Veteran's Way for the investigation.

The area reopened shortly before 3 p.m.