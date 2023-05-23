OPP investigates BB gun shooting on Hwy 10 in Caledon

Police in Caledon say they are investigating after reports of three "loud bangs" in the early morning hours on Sunday on Highway 10.

Police say a car was travelling southbound on Highway 10 near King Street when a black SUV approached it, and the gunshots rang out.

Police say the damage appears to be from a BB gun.

Officers are looking for the suspect vehicle that is believed to have taken the Queen Street exit from Highway 410 South.

No one was injured in the incident.

The investigation is ongoing, with police asking the public for information.

They ask anyone with dash cam footage of the area around 4 a.m. on Sunday to contact them.