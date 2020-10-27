BARRIE, ONT. -- Police are investigating two armed robberies that happened moments apart at convenience stores in Gravenhurst Monday evening.

According to Bracebridge OPP, a masked suspect armed with what appeared to be a firearm demanded cash at the variety stores on Muskoka Beach Road near Winewood Avenue and Bethune Drive near Winewood Avenue.

In both instances, police say the suspect left empty-handed, got into a white sedan parked nearby and drove off.

The accused is five feet seven inches tall and was wearing a reflective jacket, black toque, black mask, and black gloves.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers.