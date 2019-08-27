Featured
OPP investigate suspicious blaze with flames rising nearly 60 feet
Flames shoot up 50 to 60 feet high at a suspicious fire in Sauble Beach on Sat., Aug. 24, 2019 (OPP handout)
Kim Phillips, CTV Barrie
Published Tuesday, August 27, 2019 11:41AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, August 27, 2019 11:44AM EDT
Provincial police in South Bruce Peninsula say a blaze that ripped through the former Sauble Beach Fun World on Saturday is suspicious.
Officers patrolling the area over the weekend noticed the flames that they say shot 50 to 60 feet high.
Firefighters managed to get the fire under control and did not call in the Ontario Fire Marshal.
Grey Bruce OPP say the fire is deemed suspicious and are asking anyone with information to contact them.
Police are continuing to investigate.