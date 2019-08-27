

Kim Phillips, CTV Barrie





Provincial police in South Bruce Peninsula say a blaze that ripped through the former Sauble Beach Fun World on Saturday is suspicious.

Officers patrolling the area over the weekend noticed the flames that they say shot 50 to 60 feet high.

Firefighters managed to get the fire under control and did not call in the Ontario Fire Marshal.

Grey Bruce OPP say the fire is deemed suspicious and are asking anyone with information to contact them.

Police are continuing to investigate.